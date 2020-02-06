× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/6/20: Twitter’s Ban On Political Ads, CEO and Founder of Wintrust Bank Ed Wehmer, & Northwestern Memorial Hospital Expansion

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Thursday, February 7th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jason Hiner, Editorial Director for CNET, has today’s dose of tech news including Twitter’s decision to ban political ads heading into an election year and coronavirus fallout on the production lines of Tesla and Nintendo Switch.

Segment 2: (At 2:50) Ji Suk Yi sits down with CEO and Founder of Wintrust Bank, Ed Wehmer. A community alternative to big banks and a champion of local businesses and entrepreneurs, Wehmer described Wintrust’s rise from simple beginnings to the largest locally based bank in Chicago. Recently making headlines for promotions that suggest a succession plan, Wehmer said he’s not planning on retiring anytime soon.

Segment 3: (At 18:47) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth joins Ji to discuss trending business topics. You’ve heard about the fast-food chicken wars. Now it’s all about the breakfast wars– Wendy’s new pitchman is McDonald’s former corporate head chef. Northwestern Memorial Hospital wants to add 49 new beds and construct a three-story building that would connect its Feinberg and Galter pavilions on its Streeterville campus. The $77.6 million expansion is awaiting state approval. Chicago-based Grubhub reported fourth-quarter losses of $27.7 million this week prompting CEO Matt Maloney to deny rumors that the company is up for sale.