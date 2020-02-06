Dr Meeta Khan, dons a face mask before seeing a respiratory patient at the Rush University Hospital emergency department, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013, in Chicago. Flu season in the U.S. has hit early and, in some places, hard. But whether this will be considered a bad season by the time it has run its course in the spring remains to be seen. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
WGN Radio Producer Maya Dunson on the hunt for face masks
WGN Radio Producer Maya Dunson joins John Williams as she traverses the snow in search of a drug store that still has face masks in stock. She checks in from three different pharmacies.