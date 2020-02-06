Thought Leader Christy Pedersen: Wealth Management Passed Down Through Family Stories
Christy Pedersen (A Vice President and Financial Adviser at Whitnell – Part of Associated Bank) recently wrote a piece titled: How To Preserve Family Stories And Why You Should Do It. In this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Christy discusses the main talking points with Steve Grzanich including the motivation behind wealth creation and how communication of values to younger generations can shape their behavior and choices. Christy provides specific, and even some personal examples of how family stories can contribute to continued financial strength.