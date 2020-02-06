× The Top Five@5 (02/06/2020): President Trump attacks impeachment foes at prayer breakfast, Interim CPD Supt. Beck says he’s beefing up CTA security, Gayle King responds to outrage over Kobe Bryant questions, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, February 6th, 2020:

President Trump unleashed his fury at Senator Mitt Romney and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the National Prayer Breakfast, one day after his acquittal. Interim CPD Superintendent Charlie Beck says he’s working with the Chicago Transit Authority to beef up security on trains and buses after a string of violent attacks. CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King is responding to the backlash over her asking about the Kobe Bryant rape case during an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3730511/3730511_2020-02-07-011411.64kmono.mp3

