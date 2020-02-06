× The Mincing Rascals 02.06.2020: President Trump post-acquittal, House Speaker Pelosi tears the SOTU, Mayor Lightfoot tweets, Speaker Madigan’s scandalized office

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune, Heather Cherone of The Daily Line and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by reflecting on President Trump’s post-acquittal remarks of the morning, in which he characterized the investigation as an expletive. Plus, the Rascals judge House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s tearing of the State of the Union speech. The Rascals go on to discuss Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s social media use. They catch up on the Iowa Caucus results, and where Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang and Joe Biden stand now. Moving stateside, the group discusses the sexual assault investigation currently plaguing Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan’s office. Finally, the Rascals want to know what on Earth is going on at Lincoln Park High School, what with staff shifts and the immediate dismissal of an interim administrator.