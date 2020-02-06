× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.6.2020: “I’m Spartacus,” Medal of Freedom, out of stock face masks, the snow accumulates

John Williams takes a few moments to remember Kirk Douglas and “Spartacus” with help from Mary Van De Velde and Dave Eanet. Then, John asks you how worthy radio personality Rush Limbaugh is of the Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded to him Tuesday night. And face masks seem to be flying off the shelves of Chicago’s pharmacies, so WGN Radio News Producer Maya Dunson checks in from three separate stores with updates on those. Listeners then chime in with their suggestions of where to get masks and what types are most effective in protecting from viruses. As we expect the snow to stick up to five inches this week, John invites WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory to share an immediately positive weather forecast.