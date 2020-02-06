The John Williams NewsClick: On Medal of Freedom recipients

Posted 10:35 AM, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 09:55AM, February 6, 2020

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn and Karen Pence, left, watch during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.