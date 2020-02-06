× Should Illinois hold the first presidential primary?

Political consultant Thom Serafin joins Justin to talk about what is happening with the Iowa caucus results, if there is a need to “recanvass,” the importance for Democrats to win Iowa, if Illinois should replace Iowa and hold the first primary of the season, if Illinois is actually the most representative of the entire country and why people are moving out of Illinois. Thom also talks about his role in a play called, “Unnecessary Farce.” You can find all the details about the show here.

