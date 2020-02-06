Research Confirms Health Risks With Eating Meat

Eating red and processed meat is linked to higher rates of heart disease and death, according to a new study. The new research, found that eating two servings of red meat or processed meat weekly is associated with a 3% to 7% higher risk of cardiovascular disease and a 3% higher risk of death from all causes. Linda Van Horn, PhD, Professor of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Bob to discuss the poor health outcomes the study introduced.

Listen to the podcast here:

