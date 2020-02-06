× Murphy on Harvey Weinstein, Legittino on Tavis Smiley trial, State Rep. West on Illinois sex education house bill, and much more

New England Law/Boston Adjunct Professor of Sexual Violence Law Wendy Murphy joins Rich and Tina to discuss the impact of Harvey Weinstein’s physical condition on his ongoing trial.

Frankfurt Kurnit’s Co-Chair of Litigation and Employment’s Tricia Legittino discusses the upcoming PBS trial against Tavis Smiley and the impact of morals clauses in talent agreements.

State Representative Maurice West discusses the Illinois House Bill 4007 providing new requirements for sex education curriculum for grades 6-12.