× Justin Kaufmann Show 2-6-20: ‘Recanvass’ Iowa, Illinois ‘Brain Drain’ and cashierless stores

The Justin Kaufmann Show for Thursday, 2.6.20: Political consultant Thom Serafin breaks down what is happening in Iowa. Should there be a ‘recanvass’ of Iowa caucus results? Should Illinois replace Iowa and hold the first primary of the season? A Chinese doctor who was among the first to blow the whistle on the new coronavirus has died from the disease. Does that alarm you? Will the coronavirus keep spreading? How worried are you? Are we getting real and correct data about how many people the virus has impacted? Journalist Mark Konkol tells us why he City Hall should send fired top cop Eddie Johnson a bill for his misconduct probe. Does the former superintendent deserve the Jussie Smollett treatment? Do you belong to your town’s Facebook page? Or do you use Nextdoor to keep up with what is going on in your neighborhood? Are these groups properly serving the community? State Representative Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield) has filed legislation aimed at keeping Illinois students in state for college. The bill would create the Rewarding Excellence with Higher Education Guaranteed Admissions Act and grant admission to any state university for any student that scores in the top 10% on either the ACT or SAT. Should a good test score guarantee your admission to any college in the state? 7-Eleven is testing the first cashierless store at Texas HQ. Do you like human interaction when you are shopping? Is cashierless the future of retail? Pete Rose is asking MLB for reinstatement in wake of the Astros’ cheating scandal punishment. Does Charlie Hustle have a case? Should Pete Rose be reinstated? And finally, is Malort really the signature cocktail of Illinois? What should be the signature cocktail in Illinois?

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.