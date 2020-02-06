Is “Birds of Prey” the film DC fans have been waiting for? Richard Roeper has your review of the all-female superhero blockbuster right here!

Posted 8:16 PM, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 08:15PM, February 6, 2020

“Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)” stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina (courtesy of DC Films)

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to review this week’s film releases:

“Birds of Prey”- starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ewan McGregor, and Rosie Perez.

“The Assistant”- starring Julia Garner, Kristine Froseth, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.