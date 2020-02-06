“I’m Not Hanging It Up”…Wintrust CEO Ed Wehmer Says He’s “Not Going Anywhere Anytime Soon”

Posted 4:35 PM, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 04:33PM, February 6, 2020

Ji Suk Yi is joined in studio by CEO and Founder of Wintrust Bank, Ed Wehmer. A community alternative to big banks and a champion of local businesses and entrepreneurs, Wehmer described Wintrust’s rise from simple beginnings to the largest locally based bank in Chicago. Recently making headlines for promotions that suggest a succession plan, Wehmer said he’s not planning on retiring anytime soon. Wehmer elaborated on their corporate culture including an emphasis on work-life balance, philanthropy, growth, and innovation, and he shared his thoughts on economic and banking trends.

