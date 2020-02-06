Grammy Award winner Richard Marx joins The Roe Conn Show!

Posted 8:36 PM, February 6, 2020, by

Grammy Award winner Richard Marx and Roe Conn

Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and producer Richard Marx joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss his four decade run in the music industry, and to talk about his new album Limitless which will be released Feb. 7th. Richard Marx will be performing Feb. 9th, at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, IL at 7pm.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.