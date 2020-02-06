× Grammy Award winner Richard Marx joins The Roe Conn Show!

Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and producer Richard Marx joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss his four decade run in the music industry, and to talk about his new album Limitless which will be released Feb. 7th. Richard Marx will be performing Feb. 9th, at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, IL at 7pm.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3730528/3730528_2020-02-07-025428.64kmono.mp3

