Bob Sirott Full Show 02.06.20 | Things You Shouldn't Keep In Your Fridge.

On this snowy day, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Nancy Loo, covering the latest on snowy conditions in South Holland, and WGN Meteorologist Mike Janssen updates the forecast throughout the show. Marin Alsop, Ravinia’s Chief Conductor joins the show followed by JC Phelan from the Chicago Automobile Trade Association to talk about the Chicago Auto Show & what cars to look out for. Are you keeping your apples and ketchup in the fridge? A new Plus Linda Van Horn, Professor of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine discusses the health risks linked to red meat. The show wraps up with Dean Richards and David Hochberg from Homeside Financial. Find out what’s the best time to refinance your home.

Listen to the podcast here: