Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | So, about last night…

Posted 12:41 AM, February 6, 2020, by

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner looks up the score board during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Blackhawks have collected four of a possible six points coming out of the All-Star break, but Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s overtime losses left a bad taste for different reasons. In the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by Fanlyst, Chris Boden & Joe Brand hear from Jonathan Toews & Jeremy Colliton after a referee’s mistake may have cost them a win versus Boston. They break down the positives, negatives, and the daunting schedule ahead, plus answer your Slapshots questions and visit with Duncan Keith about community, career, & co-workers.
