Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | So, about last night…

The Blackhawks have collected four of a possible six points coming out of the All-Star break, but Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s overtime losses left a bad taste for different reasons. In the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by Fanlyst, Chris Boden & Joe Brand hear from Jonathan Toews & Jeremy Colliton after a referee’s mistake may have cost them a win versus Boston. They break down the positives, negatives, and the daunting schedule ahead, plus answer your Slapshots questions and visit with Duncan Keith about community, career, & co-workers.