× Anna Davlantes Show 2/6/20: Naperville Bans Commercially Bred Pets, Filmmaker Martin Doblmeier Opens Up About His New Documentary “Revolution of the Heart: The Dorothy Day Story,” and Talking To Kids About Cyber Safety

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Thursday, February 6th:

Happy Thursday! Only one more day until the weekend! President Donald Trump delivered remarks this morning at the White House following his Senate acquittal. (At 0:00) Anna sits down with Ryan Burrow at the top of the show to discuss President Trump’s reaction. He also explains why lawmakers are blaming CEOs for a rise in youth smoking. Did you hear about this? The Naperville City Council on Tuesday passed a ban on the sale of cats and dogs from commercial breeders. The law goes into effect beginning next year. (At 19:06) Pet advocate Denice Bocek joins the show to further explain the new ban and why it’s better to adopt not shop. (At 31:55) Award-winning filmmaker Martin Doblmeier sits down with Anna to talk about his new documentary, “Revolution of the Heart: The Dorothy Day Story.” (At 41:55) Dr. John Duffy and Chicago Tribune columnist Heidi Stevens discuss Heidi’s latest column about J.Lo & Shakira’s steamy halftime show performances, Elizabeth Smart, and more on this Lifestyle Thursday. (At 1:03:09) Carol Deely, Founder of Gabriel’s Light, joins the program to discuss the suicide of her 12-year-old son, and how she founded her own foundation to help raise awareness on safe technology practices for children.