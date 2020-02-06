× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 02.02.20 | Annual Fold Festival and Gerald Nicosia’s latest book

Tonight on After Hours:

Host Rick Kogan talks to Kate Early and Eli Haber, co-presidents of the Chicago Folklore Society about the 60th Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival on February 14 and 15. For more information visit wwwuofcfolk.org

Founder and president emeritus of The Chicago Help Initiative Jacqueline Hayes, writer/director Lucia Mauro and photographer/ multimedia producer Heather Eidson visit the skyline studios to talk about the documentary they are developing about homelessness for Chicago Help Initiative. For more information on the Chicago Help Initiative visit chicagohelpinitiative.org.

Keep up with Lucia Muraro at luciamauro.com and Heather Lidson at heathereidson.photoshelter.com

Author, journalist, and literary critic Gerald Nicosia calls into the show to give the details on his latest book, “Kerouac: The Last Quarter Century.” Find a copy of “Kerouac: The Last Quarter Century” on Amazon. For more information on Gerald Nicosia visit GeraldNicosia.com