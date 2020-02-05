× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/5/20: Takeaways From President Trump’s State Of The Union Speech, Getting Help With Your Taxes, How To Build A Stronger Relationship With Your Manager, & Cards Against Humanity Board Cafe Will Open Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Wednesday, February 5th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Senior research fellow at Mercatus Institute at George Mason University, Veronique de Rugy, shares her perspective on last night’s State of the Union address from an economist’s point of view. She has testified numerous times in front of Congress on the effects of fiscal stimulus, debt and deficits and regulation on the economy.

Segment 2: (At 5:54) Executive Director of Ladder Up, Christine Cheng, offers advice on how to avoid a delayed tax refund in 2020. Also, useful information for an often underutilized tax credit, Earned Income Tax Credit, and tax advice for those working in the gig economy. Ladder Up is a nonprofit that provides free financial services in Illinois including tax return preparation. For eligibility and resources go to www.ladderup.org

Segment 3: (At 14:45) Tom Gimbel, CEO of LaSalle Network, a staffing and recruiting firm, takes a closer look at interoffice relationships and offers advice on how to approach a strained relationship with your manager or boss.

Segment 4: (At 23:36) Popular party game known for politically incorrect, cutting-edge humor, Cards Against Humanity made business headlines this week with the purchase of 6-year-old parody of clickbait websites, ClickHole. Max Temkin, the co-founder of Cards Against Humanity, shared why it was important for the Chicago-based card game company to purchase the website. Temkin also announced the opening of the company’s Board Game Cafe that will open on February 14th in Wicker Park.