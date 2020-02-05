Video: The Chicago Tribune’s Mary Schmich in the PPG Paints Green Room

Mary Schmich is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune and an author. She used to write the comic strip, “Brenda Starr, Reporter” and is known worldwide for her column “Advice, like youth, probably just wasted on the young,” which is commonly referred to as “Wear Sunscreen.” Mary sits down in the PPG Paints Green Room to tell us about one of her hobbies and what it’s like to see her own work quoted all over.

