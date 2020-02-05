Mary Schmich is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune and an author. She used to write the comic strip, “Brenda Starr, Reporter” and is known worldwide for her column “Advice, like youth, probably just wasted on the young,” which is commonly referred to as “Wear Sunscreen.” Mary sits down in the PPG Paints Green Room to tell us about one of her hobbies and what it’s like to see her own work quoted all over.
Video: The Chicago Tribune’s Mary Schmich in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Chicago Tribune Columnists Mary Schmich and Eric Zorn: Alden Global Capital are vultures, liquidators, cagey
-
Mary Schmich brings “Even the Terrible Things Seem Beautiful to Me Now,” Chicago and her mother’s quote, “I think you have to be old to understand your life”
-
Video: Lecy Goranson in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.09.19: Juice Wrld dies, the Peloton ad, Mary Schmich’s new book, “Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match,” Salvation Army
-
Video: Jeff Garlin in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
-
Video: Chris Agos in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Kelsie Huff in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Eddie Olczyk in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: The Harlem Globetrotters’ Big Easy Lofton in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Joe Mantegna and Ronnie Marmo in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.4.2020: Iowa Caucus mishap, Senator Ron Johnson, LPHS basketball allegations, Chicago Tribune’s new owners, memories on Google phones
-
Video: Film & TV Director Tom Harper in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: The Second City’s Kelly Leonard in the PPG Paints Green Room