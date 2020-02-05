× The Top Five@5 (02/05/2020): Mitt Romney votes to convict President Trump, computer issues halt Chicago firefighters’ exam, Chris Rock takes a stab at horror movies, why it’s a bad idea to yell that you have the coronavirus on a crowded plane, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, February 5th, 2020:

The Senate acquitted President Trump of abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress’ investigation into his conduct. Senator Mitt Romney was the lone Republican to vote for a conviction. An 8-year-old kids from Washington raised over $4,000 selling hand-made key chains to pay off his fellow student’s lunch debt, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3730162/3730162_2020-02-06-011102.64kmono.mp3

