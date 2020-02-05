× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.5.2020: Barry Manilow, Nancy Pelosi tears the SOTU, blocked railroad crossings, hard-to-get reservations, “The Assistant”

John Williams wants to know your reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s tearing of the State of the Union address last night. You weigh in with mixed reviews on that behavior. Then, Illinois Railroad Safety Specialist Chip Pew joins the show to describe why railroad crossings are blocked for prolonged amounts of time when a freight train travels through. Listeners call in with their opinions and suggestions to ease that. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel gives John some tips on making reservations at sought-after Chicago restaurants, especially considering the upcoming Valentine’s Day. And Kitty Green directed, produced, wrote and co-edited “The Assistant,” in theaters Friday. She tells John what inspired the story of a day in the life of a young woman in an uncomfortable work environment. Finally, Barry Manilow tells John what makes his music so great to him and to his fans.