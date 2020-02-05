× The Case for Killer Robots: How Artificial Intelligence is Changing the American Battlefield

Dr. Robert J. Marks, Director of the Walter Bradley Center for Natural and Artificial Intelligence, joins the Nick Digilio Show to make the case for killer robots.

As warfare advances, Dr. Marks argues that the best way to shorten and prevent war is to develop more robotics for the battlefield. He gives a brief history of artificial intelligence in warfare, what technology exists on the battlefield today and the future of AI in the military.

