Roe Conn Full Show (02/05/2020): WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory prepares us for the snowy weekend, Ravinia’s 1st Chief Conductor Marin Alsop joins Roe in-studio, former IL GOP Chairman Pat Brady stops by to discuss if Illinois should take “First in Nation” title from Iowa, and more…

Roe Conn full show for Wednesday, February, 5th, 2020:

