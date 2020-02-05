× Rising DJ & Producer Karim Naas

DJ & Producer Karim Naas has been DJ-ing since the age of 12. He is considered one of the fastest rising and promising producers in music. Karim joins me to explain how he got into music and speaks about his latest track: Threw a Party featuring KTK.

