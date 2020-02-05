Rising DJ & Producer Karim Naas
DJ & Producer Karim Naas has been DJ-ing since the age of 12. He is considered one of the fastest rising and promising producers in music. Karim joins me to explain how he got into music and speaks about his latest track: Threw a Party featuring KTK.
Check out Karimnaas.com for information on future projects, tours, and music
Follow Karim on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Karimnaas
Like Karim on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Karimnaasmusic
