× Naperville bans the sale of commercially-bred pets at stores: ADOPT Pet Shelter’s Joe McIlroy explains why.

Joe McIlroy, board member of the ADOPT Pet Shelter in Naperville joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why there’s a ban on the sales of dogs & cats from commercial breeders in Naperville, and why it’s better to adopt a sheltered pet.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3730160/3730160_2020-02-06-015300.64kmono.mp3

