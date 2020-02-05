Naperville bans the sale of commercially-bred pets at stores: ADOPT Pet Shelter’s Joe McIlroy explains why.

Posted 7:26 PM, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 07:21PM, February 5, 2020

Joe McIlroy, board member of the ADOPT Pet Shelter in Naperville joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why there’s a ban on the sales of dogs & cats from commercial breeders in Naperville, and why it’s better to adopt a sheltered pet.

