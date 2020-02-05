Marin Alsop, Ravinia’s 1st chief conductor joins The Roe Conn Show!

FILE - This Oct. 9, 2015 file photo shows Marin Alsop conducting a concert in Cathedral Square in Havana, Cuba. Alsop has been hired as the first chief conductor of the Ravinia Festival, the summer home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. The 63-year-old was given a two-year appointment. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)
FILE - This Oct. 9, 2015 file photo shows Marin Alsop conducting a concert in Cathedral Square in Havana, Cuba. Alsop has been hired as the first chief conductor of the Ravinia Festival, the summer home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. The 63-year-old was given a two-year appointment. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)
Marin Alsop, the first chief conductor of the Ravinia Festival joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss her long career as music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the São Paulo State Symphony Orchestra, and now Ravinia.