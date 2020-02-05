× Marin Alsop, Ravinia’s 1st chief conductor joins The Roe Conn Show!

Marin Alsop, the first chief conductor of the Ravinia Festival joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss her long career as music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the São Paulo State Symphony Orchestra, and now Ravinia.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3730154/3730154_2020-02-06-001054.64kmono.mp3

