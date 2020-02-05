HSHC Sponsors

Home Sweet Home Chicago



David Hochberg

Saturdays 10am-noon



David is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show. David’s extensive knowledge of the mortgage business and his attention to detail enable him to consistently deliver outstanding information and low rates to his clients. Specializing in Conventional, Jumbo, FHA, VA, Reverse Mortgages and Closing Cost Credits.

Our sponsors:

J.C. Restoration, Inc.

Fast restoration for flood, fire or storm damage. Since 1982, J.C. Restoration, Inc. has helped home and business owners in the greater Chicagoland area recover from unexpected disasters.

800.956.8844

3200 Squibb Avenue, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

www.jcr24.com

contact@jcr24.com

Builder Supply Outlet

Builder Supply Outlet is a decade old, family owned home improvement company that specializes in quality kitchens, bathrooms, doors, flooring and plumbing with customer service in mind

708.343.3900

2171 W Cermak Rd., Broadview, IL 60155

http://buildersupplyoutlet.com/

koneal@buildersupplyoutlet.com

Dykstra Home Services

For over nine decades, the Dykstra family’s heating and air conditioning company has been servicing the south suburbs of Chicago, IL. YOUR HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING EXPERTS IN THE CHICAGOLAND AREA

800-421-3220

https://www.dykstrahomeservices.com/

Rich.jr@dykstrahs.com

KREDITGURU – Gary Novel

I have been educating people on credit as well as helping improve their credit and enhancing credit scores for over 30 years.

630/624-9557

www.kreditguru.com

kreditguru@aol.com

ComEd

The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program offers a variety of ways to save including fridge recycling, free home energy assessments, discounts and rebates that are all designed to lower your energy costs.

https://www.comed.com/

Law Offices of David R. Schlueter

Helping Buyers and Sellers of real estate and individuals and families with estate planning for 34 years.

630-285-5300

401 W Irving Park Road, Itasca IL 60143

https://www.schlueterlawoffice.com/

Dave@schlueterlawoffice.com

Rose Pest Solutions

America’s oldest and most experienced local family-owned residential and commercial pest control company since 1860.

800-GOT-PESTS

www.rosepestcontrol.com

contactus@rosepestcontrol.com

Amy Kite

We serve buyers, sellers and investors in 8 counties in the Chicagoland area to meet their real estate needs.

847-877-9881

www.AmyKite.com

Perma-Seal

Perma-Seal has been the most trusted basement waterproofing contractor and foundation repair specialist serving Chicago and Northwest Indiana since 1979. We have a variety of services available for homeowners to control, repair, and even prevent problems with your foundation, basement, crawl space, sagging concrete and sewer related concerns.

800-421-7325 (SEAL)

412 Rockwell Ct. Burr Ridge, IL, 60527

https://www.permaseal.net/

Careers Website (we’re hiring!): https://careers.permaseal.net/

marketing@permaseal.net

Santanna Energy Services

For over 31 years, Santanna Energy Services has been the energy supplier of choice, offering fixed rate Natural Gas and Electricity plans to residential, commercial and industrial customers across the Midwest.

https://santannaenergyservices.com

Lindemann Chimney Co.

Lindemann Chimney has been Chicagoland’s premier full service Chimney and Fireplace company for over 50 years.

847-918-7994

110 Albrecht Drive, Lake Bluff, IL 60044

www.cleanfireplace.com

House10

Get Cash for your House in 10 days

866-HOUSE10 (468-7310)

www.house10.com

info@house10.com

Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc.

Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc. is a general contractor specializing in concrete services – industrial, commercial or residential.

708.863.5735

3201 South 61st Court, Cicero Illinois 60804

https://andreasconstruction.com/

andreasoffice37@gmail.com

Mr. Floor

Since 1987, Mr. Floor has provided Chicago, North Shore and suburban homeowners and businesses with the finest hardwood flooring, installation, refinishing and repair. Over 20,000 satisfied customers reflect our consistency, commitment to service and value.

847 674 7500

3828 W. Oakton, Skokie, IL 60076

www.mrfloor.com

igor@mrfloor.com

Lindholm Roofing

“Our Family Has Your Family Covered” – We provide free estimates on roofing, windows, siding, tuckpointing, gutters and downspouts. It is our pleasure to be serving Chicagoland area homes and businesses while putting our customers first.

773-283-7675

https://www.lindholmroofing.com/

info@lindholmroofing.com

Donna Sattler

Broker, Realtor, GRI, CNE, CDPE, ABR, SRES – RE/MAX at Home – Dramatically impacting lives though Real Estate. I represent and serve my clients with excellence, professionalism, honesty, with their best interests at heart and have some fun while doing it!

847-255-1000

www.donnasattler.com

donna@donnasattler.com

Fidelity National Title

Fidelity National Title is the largest underwriter in the country, a Fortune 300 company, and has 30 offices in Illinois. We specialize in the insuring, closing, and funding of all types of real estate transactions across the country.

708-302-9067

903 Commerce Dr., #180, Oak Brook, IL 60523

www.FidelityDesktop.com

Brett.Newsome@fnf.com

Executive Green Carpet Cleaning

Executive Green Carpet Cleaning is family owned and operated from 1991.

https://www.executivegreencarpetcleaning.com/

Rae Kaplan

Our firm offers non- bankruptcy solutions for student loan debt as well as debt settlement and bankruptcy cases that range from the simple to the very complex. I have been practicing in Chicago since November 2001.

(312) 294-8989

25 East Washington Street, Suite 1501, Chicago, IL 60602

www.financialrelief.com

rkaplan@financialrelief.com

Jill Van Riet

Jill Van Riet is an experienced, top Realtor working with Home Sellers, Home Buyers, Renters, Investors and the Green Home Market. She is based West of Rt. 59 but can provide Real Estate Services anywhere!

224.772.4086

1557 S. Algonquin Rd. Algonquin, IL 60102

https://jillvanriet.bairdwarner.com

Jill.VanRiet@bairdwarner.com

Facebook | Instagram | Serosun Farms