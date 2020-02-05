× How an App Brought Down the Iowa Caucus, Protecting Your Data from Google and Stephen King Ditches Facebook

Ian Sherr, editor-at-large at CNET.com joins Nick Digilio to talk about the latest tech news and how it affects your everyday life.

Following the complete failure of the Democratic Iowa Caucus, Ian explains how a simple app brought down the entire process. He also explains how much data Google has on you and what you can do to delete it and a $1,300 bassinet that can rock your infant to sleep.

