FILE - This Oct. 9, 2018 file photo shows a Google Home Hub displayed in New York. Many of these internet-connected speaker devices listen constantly for commands and connect to corporate servers to carry them out. Typically, they will ignore private chatter and transmit sound recordings only when you trigger the device, such as by pressing a button or speaking a command phrase like "OK Google.” Some gadgets also have a mute button to disable the microphones completely. But there's no easy way for consumers to verify those safeguards. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
How an App Brought Down the Iowa Caucus, Protecting Your Data from Google and Stephen King Ditches Facebook
Ian Sherr, editor-at-large at CNET.com joins Nick Digilio to talk about the latest tech news and how it affects your everyday life.
Following the complete failure of the Democratic Iowa Caucus, Ian explains how a simple app brought down the entire process. He also explains how much data Google has on you and what you can do to delete it and a $1,300 bassinet that can rock your infant to sleep.