Bob Sirott Full Show 02.05.20 | Can’t We All Just Get Along?

On this episode, the show starts off with Courtney Gousman, covering the latest on President Trump’s third State of Union Address, followed by Orion Samuelson. The Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest news of the day. Karen Conti, Attorney at ContiLaw joins the show to discuss the impeachment vote and what rights does the Government have to quarantine people? The show continues with Shamus Toomey Editor in Chief & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago, D.C. Decoder, Lynn Sweet calls in from Washington, and Bela Gandhi gives some Valentines Day advice. The show wraps up with Dean Richards, Blackhawks Color Analyst Troy Murray & Former Blackhawks pre and post game host Judd Sirott.