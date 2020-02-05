Singer Barry Manilow performs during music producer Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2006. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Barry Manilow: “I just have a million ideas all the time…they just don’t write as good as I do!”
Singer Barry Manilow performs during music producer Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2006. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Barry Manilow joins John Williams to reflect on his music from the last decades and how he’d revisit them with other music icons. And he talks about the heart of the production, writing and performance of all his decades of work.