Anna Davlantes Show 2/5/20: McMillion$ Directors James Lee Hernandez & Brian Lazarte Join Anna In-Studio, Winter Storm Warning, & Wellness Wednesday

(At 0:00) Anna kicks off the show by recapping last night’s State of the Union speech from President Trump. It’s a National Weatherperson’s Day and snow is on the way! (At 8:46) WGN’s Demetrius Ivory checks in with Anna to talk about the winter weather advisory this afternoon for south of Chicago and Northwest Indiana. (At 17:26) Former Police Sergeant Pete Koconis speaks with Anna about the city’s recent spike in robberies and carjackings. He offers some tips with listeners on how to protect yourself from potential carjackers. (At 29:54) Madeleine Doubek is Executive Director of CHANGE Illinois. She joins the program to discuss the Fair Maps Amendment and how the 2020 Census will provide necessary data for redistricting. To volunteer at the Illinois State Capitol for CHANGE Illinois Springfield Rally Day: Fair Maps on March 26, 2020, please visit the CHANGE Illinois website. What are the differences between cold and flu, and how can you tell what you really have? (At 40:26) Dr. Steve Salzman, trauma surgeon and medical director of Green Care Medical, discusses how to tell the difference between the two, the outlook for the creation of a coronavirus vaccine, and what you should know about magnesium and probiotics. (At 58:01) McMillion$ directors James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte join Anna in-studio to describe their HBO docuseries about how a McDonald’s Monopoly game turned into a major criminal enterprise. (At 1:08:56) And last but not least, Lauren and Steve weigh in on trending topics of the day.