Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to reporters as he arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson: “I’m glad this unfortunate chapter of the American history is over”
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to reporters as he arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson joins John Williams to share his arguments in the impeachment trial of President Trump, as it winds down. And he criticizes the option of impeachment in this case, even in comparison to that of Bill Clinton.