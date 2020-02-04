× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/4/20: How To Find The Best Student Loans, P3 Cost Analysts, & Uber Helping Chicago Census Count

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Tuesday, February 4th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, nationally recognized expert on personal finance, the economy and the markets, shared her assessment on what’s behind the surge in the markets despite the global health care. She also answered viewer questions on financial topics ranging from where to get a student loan and questions about retirement accounts. Savage writes a weekly personal finance column syndicated in major newspapers by Tribune Content Agency. You can ask Terry your question, read her articles and find resources on TerrySavage.com.

Segment 2: (At 13:50) P3 Cost Analysts is based in Arkansas with an office in North Carolina and a franchisee in Illinois. CEO Aaron Stahl started the company in college and has now worked with large companies like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Sonic, KFC, and Mariott. A risk-free forensic auditing service is used to discover hidden errors, overcharges and inefficient billing in areas of telecommunications, merchant and vendor accounts and waste. Reviews or audits take an average of 12 weeks and 9 out of 10 instances substantial savings are discovered that result in savings, sometimes resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Segment 3: (At 22:00) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth joins Ji to discuss trending business topics. Uber is contributing $100,000 to local community organizations to boost participation in the 2020 Census. Targeting hard to count residents is key in determining future federal funding that’s instrumental to maintaining infrastructure and city services, health and safety. Also in the news, Citadel’s Ken Griffin and his partners have contributed $7.5 million to relief efforts to combat coronavirus in China’s central Hubei province.