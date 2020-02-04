× Why crypto exchange Kraken wants everyone in on digital currencies

Cryptocurrency is slowly going mainstream, and what it’s losing in mystique, it’s making up for in influence.

Not long ago, cryptocurrency (better known as crypto) was the exclusive domain of internet nerds. Now it’s being held, invested and traded by people who recognize its potential to bring a healthy diversity to their investment portfolios. Kraken is being taken seriously too. In 2019, they raised $13.5 million based on a $4 billion valuation. Kraken CCO Robert Zagotta joined the podcast to talk about how the crypto market looks today, its value in every portfolio and how Kraken is helping more people join the game.