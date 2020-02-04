× TOPIC: Sophisticated Ladies Wows them at Porchlight Music Theatre thru March 6th

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast and creative team behind “Duke Ellington’s Sophisticated Ladies” now playing at Porchlight Music Theatre thru March 6th. Donica Lynn (“The Chanteuse”), John Marshall, Jr. (“The Hipster”) and music director/conductor Jermaine Hill share their thoughts on the interpretation and creation of this magical production.. With a script (which is really a songbook of Ellington’s music), and a sense of story and character, more than a storied plotline, the cast talk about how they worked with director and choreographer Brenda Didier and Florence Walker-Harris to craft the story, the dancing, the characters, and the backstory in a truly joint, interactive and creative effort. Once again an incredible time comes to the Porchlight stage. But, you only have until March 6th to catch this glorious evening of music and dance that critics have been raving about. Tickets may be purchased at porchlightmusictheatre.org.

Enjoy the interview and then “take the A train” to go see this show!