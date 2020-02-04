× The Top Five@5 (02/04/2020): “Coding issue” delays Iowa caucus results, a Hamilton film is in the works, actress Alice Evans goes nuts over a parking space, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, February 4th, 2020:

Current Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx along with her challengers Bill Conway, Donna More, and Bob Fioretti appeared before the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board to answer why they should be the next Cook County State’s Attorney. Disney announced that there will be a Hamilton film released in 2021, Vampire Diaries actress Alice Evans goes ballistic over a parking spot, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3729839/3729839_2020-02-05-014839.64kmono.mp3

