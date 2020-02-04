The Top Five@5 (02/04/2020): “Coding issue” delays Iowa caucus results, a Hamilton film is in the works, actress Alice Evans goes nuts over a parking space, and more…

Posted 7:37 PM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 07:34PM, February 4, 2020

Hamilton

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, February 4th, 2020:

Current Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx along with her challengers Bill Conway, Donna More, and Bob Fioretti appeared before the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board to answer why they should be the next Cook County State’s Attorney. Disney announced that there will be a Hamilton film released in 2021, Vampire Diaries actress Alice Evans goes ballistic over a parking spot, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.