Showtime’s Mark McKinnon on Iowa caucus debacle: “February 3rd will now be anniversary of the day the caucuses died…this is gonna be the last we see of the Iowa caucuses.”

Posted 6:26 PM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 06:21PM, February 4, 2020

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price walks off stage after speaking about the delay in Iowa caucus results, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Executive producer/co-host of Showtime’s The Circus: Inside The Craziest Political Campaign On Earth Mark McKinnon joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss what happened in the Iowa caucuses that caused a delay in the results.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.