× Showtime’s Mark McKinnon on Iowa caucus debacle: “February 3rd will now be anniversary of the day the caucuses died…this is gonna be the last we see of the Iowa caucuses.”

Executive producer/co-host of Showtime’s The Circus: Inside The Craziest Political Campaign On Earth Mark McKinnon joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss what happened in the Iowa caucuses that caused a delay in the results.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3729808/3729808_2020-02-05-004408.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!