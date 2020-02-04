LPHS Basketball Coach, teammate and Attorney Rich Lenkov on discrepancies in reporting of misconduct at Lincoln Park High School

Posted 12:59 PM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 12:55PM, February 4, 2020

(L-R) Marcus Spenser, Charles Jackson, John Williams and Rich Lenkov

A faculty shift at Lincoln Park High School stirred controversy after allegations of improper behavior by staff and students on the varsity basketball team’s overnight trip. In efforts to clarify the school’s confusing reporting of the ongoing investigations, attorney Rich Lenkov joins John Williams, alongside LPHS Basketball Coach Marcus Spenser and teammate Charles Jackson.

