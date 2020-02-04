× Hoge and Jahns: Super Bowl Reaction And A Bears Mock Draft

The Super Bowl is behind us, which means we’re officially into the NFL offseason. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns react to what they saw in Super Bowl LIV, including Patrick Mahomes’ comeback and the lack of a response from Jimmy Garoppolo. The guys also discuss some interesting comments former Bear Kyle Long made on the radio Tuesday and bring you some NFL news that could impact the Bears. How do you feel about a 17-game schedule? Finally, Hoge’s first mock draft of 2020 is out. Listen to it all here:

