Highlights: Wild 3 – Blackhawks 2 (OT) – 2/4/20

Posted 11:35 PM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 10:20PM, February 4, 2020

Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway, left, chases the puck as Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy defends and goalie Corey Crawford, right watches in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild – February 4, 2020

Boxscore | Recap

