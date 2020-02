× Group Chat | Favorite episodes thus far, what the future may hold, and more

This week the Cornerstore turned the mic around on itself with a causal episode featuring the podcast staff. Host, Kevin Coval, super producer & DJ, DJ Ca$h Era, unreal photographer, Mercedes Zapata, & snacktor, Max Weissman connect about favorite episodes of the past, 2019 memories, where we’d like the podcast to go in the future & more.

