Dylan Strome On Recent Injury: Lucky To Only Miss Seven games

Blackhawks center, Dylan Strome, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to preview the back-to-back games the ‘Hawks have with the Minnesota Wild tonight and the Boston Bruins tomorrow. He talks about the injury that kept him out for a handful of games, and the rehab he did to get back on the ice. Dylan also comments on how he needed to get a ride to the arena in his early days of being a professional. With the Stanley Cup Playoffs around the corner and plenty of teams battling for the limited number of spots, Bob and Dave asks if the players are doing any scoreboard watching.