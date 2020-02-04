FILE - In this April 12, 2006, file photo, flags wave near the Chicago Tribune Tower in downtown Chicago. A week after naming a new CEO, Tribune Publishing Co. announced a reorganization, on Wednesday, March 2, 2016, naming each of its newspapers' editors as dual editors-in-chief and publishers. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Chicago Tribune Columnists Mary Schmich and Eric Zorn: Alden Global Capital are vultures, liquidators, cagey
FILE - In this April 12, 2006, file photo, flags wave near the Chicago Tribune Tower in downtown Chicago. A week after naming a new CEO, Tribune Publishing Co. announced a reorganization, on Wednesday, March 2, 2016, naming each of its newspapers' editors as dual editors-in-chief and publishers. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Chicago Tribune Columnists Mary Schmich and Eric Zorn join John Williams to discuss changes underway at the Tribune, beginning with Monday’s news of CEO Timothy Knight’s resignation. They explain their dread of the imminent new owners of the world-class newspaper.