Car Talk with Tom Appel | Hummer goes electric, GM's fully driverless vehicle and how your car may be spying on you

Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.

This time, Tom talks about the return of the Hummer brand as an electric vehicle, GM’s upcoming driverless vehicle and preventing your car’s dashboard tech from spying on you. Plus, he shares his tips on buying, upgrading and fixing your car.

