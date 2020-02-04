Car Talk with Tom Appel | Hummer goes electric, GM’s fully driverless vehicle and how your car may be spying on you

Posted 4:04 AM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 12:37AM, February 4, 2020

This undated image provided by General Motors shows the grill on a battery-powered Hummer pickup truck. General Motors announced Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, that it will start the pickup truck in September of 2021. (General Motors via AP)

Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive takes you for a spin on the Nick Digilio Show with the latest news, reviews and more from the auto world.

This time, Tom talks about the return of the Hummer brand as an electric vehicle, GM’s upcoming driverless vehicle and preventing your car’s dashboard tech from spying on you. Plus, he shares his tips on buying, upgrading and fixing your car.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.