Bob Sirott Full Show 02.04.20 | Is The Coronavirus Outbreak a Pandemic? International Infectious Disease Expert Explains…

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Nancy Loo covering the latest on St. Barnabas School in Beverly closing today after 137 students were sent home with the flu. The Top 6 at 6 has the latest news updates, followed by Aaron Katersky, ABC News Senior Investigative Reporter covering the latest on the Iowa caucuses. Jen Sabella, Strategy Director & Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago joins in studio to talk about some extremely local news which includes a new hot dog soup…. Heaven on Seven is celebrating 40 years today and Owner and Chef Jimmy Bannos, joins Bob to talk about the big day. The coronavirus has taken the world by storm, but is it an pandemic? Dr. Aileen Marty, professor of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Medicine at the FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, explains. The show wraps up with Dean Richards and Blackhawks center, Dylan Strome.

Listen to the podcast here: