Anna Davlantes Show 2/4/20: Professor Fraud Explains How To Spot A Scam, Iowa's False Start, & Data Privacy Issues in IL

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Tuesday, February 4th:

(At 7:23) Shia Kapos, Reporter and author of Politico‘s FREE Illinois PLAYBOOK, speaks on the delay in the Iowa Caucus results and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plans to overtake Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential nominating status. (At 18:02) Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin reports live from Iowa. (At 22:13) Monica Madden, Reporter/Anchor for WHO-TV in Des Moines, IA, gives a brief update on what we know so far from the Iowa Caucuses. (At 28:40) Economic writer and analyst Stephen Moore opens up about his new book, “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy,” which focuses on the president’s tax and trade policy. (At 38:08) Carter O’Brien is the Sustainability Officer for the Field Museum. He joins the show to talk about the key challenges for sustainability for Lake Michigan. (At 45:16) William Kresse Assistant Professor, Governors State University & CEO of ProfessorFraud.com joins the show to discuss how to protect yourself from the infamous grandparent scam. (At 56:36 ) State Representative for Illinois’ 11th District Ann M. Williams joins the program to discuss facial recognition technology and other data privacy regulation issues in Illinois. (At 1:07:32) And, we’ve got trending topics for the day that includes one song that is a definite banger.