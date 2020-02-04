Anna Davlantes Show 2/4/20: Professor Fraud Explains How To Spot A Scam, Iowa’s False Start, & Data Privacy Issues in IL

Posted 5:57 PM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 05:56PM, February 4, 2020

Anna Davlantes along with Kresse Assistant Professor, Governors State University & CEO of ProfessorFraud.com. (WGN Radio)

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Tuesday, February 4th:  

(At 7:23) Shia Kapos, Reporter and author of Politico‘s FREE Illinois PLAYBOOK, speaks on the delay in the Iowa Caucus results and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plans to overtake Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential nominating status. (At 18:02) Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin reports live from Iowa. (At 22:13) Monica Madden, Reporter/Anchor for WHO-TV in Des Moines, IA, gives a brief update on what we know so far from the Iowa Caucuses. (At 28:40) Economic writer and analyst Stephen Moore opens up about his new book, “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy,” which focuses on the president’s tax and trade policy. (At 38:08) Carter O’Brien is the Sustainability Officer for the Field Museum. He joins the show to talk about the key challenges for sustainability for Lake Michigan. (At 45:16) William Kresse Assistant Professor, Governors State University & CEO of ProfessorFraud.com joins the show to discuss how to protect yourself from the infamous grandparent scam. (At 56:36 ) State Representative for Illinois’ 11th District Ann M. Williams joins the program to discuss facial recognition technology and other data privacy regulation issues in Illinois. (At 1:07:32) And, we’ve got trending topics for the day that includes one song that is a definite banger.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.