Wintrust Business Lunch 2/3/20: The Best and Worst Super Bowl Ads, The Benefits of Filing Your Taxes Early, & Nearly $40 Million Worth of Legal Weed Sold in Illinois for January

Ji Suk Yi hosts another edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Monday, February 3rd.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, discussed the effectiveness of the following Super Bowl commercials: Google’s “Loretta,” Facebook’s first-ever Super Bowl ad and newcomer Quibi. Dalke revisits a Groupon commercial that fell flat in 2011. Also, we cover news about a new Chicago startup called JusticeText that has backing from David Axelrod. Plus, a new class of Techstars was announced last week.

Segment 2: (At 17:08) Real estate and finance expert Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, explained why it’s so important to file earlier rather than later and check your credit reports to ensure your identity isn’t stolen during tax season and what to do if you discover it is.

Segment 3: (At 25:25) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth discuses trending business news with Ji, including misrepresentation of facts in coronavirus reporting, nearly $40 million in legal weed sales during Illinois’ first month of business, and an update on Cook County Health’s $240 million, four South Side hospitals merger to form the new Provident Hospital.