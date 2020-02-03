× What you should know about NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago

The NBA-All Star Game will be in Chicago on Sunday, February 16 at the United Center. This will be the third time the game has been played in Chicago. The first time was in 1973 and the second time was 1988; both these games were at the old Chicago Stadium.

In the past couple of months, the NBA has been in talks about ways they can make the league more interesting. One thing they have been throwing around is making a tournament series close to the NBA playoffs. This tournament would have cash on the line and also incentivize seeding for the winner. Players were not too happy about hearing this, even though it was just an idea.

However, this year’s All-Star game will have a change of format. The new format is to honor Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 25.

In the new format, the NBA will make every quarter a mini-game for charity before an untimed final quarter with a target score that will decide the winner. Scores will be reset to zero in the second and third quarters to be restored in the fourth quarter.

The tribute to Kobe comes into play with the first team to reach the target score which will be determined by the total points the team in lead scored in the first three quarters plus 24 which was Kobe’s jersey number.

This will only be for this year; however, be prepared to see additional changes like this in the future to spruce up the All-Star Game or just the NBA in general.

NBA All-Star Starters & Reserves

The NBA-All Star Starting lineup has been released. For the East, you have Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain) from the Milwaukee Bucks, Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers, Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors, Kemba Walker form the Boston Celtics, Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks. The west consists of Lebron James as Captain from the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, James Harden from the Houston Rockets and Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Many people were outraged that some players didn’t even make the starting or reserved line-up. Many fans feel Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard & Russell West Brook should have been starters, not reserves.

Not to mention players like Derrick Rose who is with Detroit Pistons, is having a better year than his MVP year he had with the Chicago Bulls. He is not even on the starting line up or reserves and this event is being held in his home town Chicago.

The East All-Star Reserves: Jimmy Butler who is with the Miami Heat, Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers, Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors, Khris Middleton from Milwaukee Bucks, Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers, Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics and Bam Adebayo from the Miami Heat.

The West All-Star Reserves: Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets, Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz, Chris Paul Oklahoma City Thunder, Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans and Russell Westbrook from the Houston Rockets.

Entertainment

Outside of the All-Star game itself and festivities surrounding the game; there will be tons of things to do in Chicago.

Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place. This will be held from February 8-February 17.

Chicago Theatre Week. You can check out the best of Chicago theatre scene from musicals, dramas, comedies and more with tickets ranging from $15 to $30.

If you are into Hip-Hop Prysm Night Club will have an All-Star Hip Hop Line up starting Wednesday, February 12 through Sunday, February 16.

Polo G: Wednesday, February 12th, 2020

Da Baby: Thursday, February 13th, 2020

Rick Ross: Friday, February 14th 2020

RL Grime: Saturday, February 15th, 2020

2 Chainz: Sunday, February 16th, 2020

Doors open at 10pm.

Prysm is located at 1543 N Kingsbury Street. Chicago, IL 60642. Tickets are currently on sale for these shows. Visit: Prysmnightclub.com for purchasing information or call (312) 546-4141

