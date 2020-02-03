WGN Radio Sports Reporter Adam Hoge: The calmness quality in Patrick Mahomes is what scouts look for in quarterbacks

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

WGN Radio Sports Reporter Adam Hoge joins John Williams to talk about the Bearss missed opportunity to draft Patrick Mahomes instead of Mitch Trubisky. Adam elaborates on what makes Mahomes so attractive to scouts and in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

